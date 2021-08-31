Clear
Mary Elizabeth Ware, 67

Mary Elizabeth Ware, 67, of St. Joseph, MO, formerly of Maryville, MO, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021

Mary was born on May 19, 1954, to Elvin Clutch and Mary Ellen (Shelton) Ware (both deceased) of Arkoe, MO. Mary is also preceded by her sister, Donna Esther (Ware) Black, and one brother, Isaac “Ikey” Clutch Ware.

Those left to mourn her passing are her daughter, Ashley Dawn Ware, Albany, MO, her beloved cat Peabody; four brothers: Franklin, Junior, David and Mike; and three sisters: Darlene, Phyllis, and Rita. Mary also leaves behind her caregiver/dear friend Nancy Battreall, and Nancy’s family, whom she had become very close too. Also, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mary was a 1974 graduate of Maryville High School. She worked in the healthcare industry for many years. Ashley was Mary’s pride and joy and she enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her. She also spent many hours with Nancy talking, taking walks, and joking around, being in the outdoors, shopping, doing crafts, and just being around people.

Mary has been cremated, and no burial service will be conducted. A private memorial for Mary will take place at 12:00, Noon, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Villas at the Summit Community Room, 2514 Aurora Avenue, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you would consider helping Ashley with final expenses. It would be greatly appreciated. Send your help to the Bram Funeral Home, 206 E. South Hills Dr., Maryville, MO, 64468

