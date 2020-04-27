Clear
Mary Elizabeth Williamson, 72

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 1:42 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mary E. Williamson
1948 - 2020
Cameron, MO- Mary Elizabeth Williamson, 72, of Cameron, passed away April 23, 2020 at her home.
Mary was born March 31, 1948 at Champaign, IL to Nodas and Doris (Dunn) Lewis.
She worked as a caregiver for home health.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents and her husband William R. Williamson Sr.
Survivors include: 2 daughters, Tina (Joe) Dice, Cameron, MO., and Bobbi (Duane) Fuller, Independence, MO; 1 son William R. Williamson Jr (Valerie West) Gladstone, MO; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

