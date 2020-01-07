Mary Ellen Diem 83, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home. She was born November 2, 1936 in Pattonsburg, MO, daughter of the late Dorothy and Kenneth Lasher. She graduated from Pattonsburg High School and married Donald Diem on December 23, 1977. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed sewing, cooking, being a farmwife, taking care of the cows, and gardening, and she loved to talk. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. She was a former member of the Nazerene Church of Brookfield and the Helena Baptist Church. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Donald Diem, son, Kenneth "Jim" Claypool, her parents, sisters, Carol and Irene Irene Lasher. Survivors include, daughter, Jeanie Claypool, and 7 grandchildren 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Ron Nichols officiating, The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Amity Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.