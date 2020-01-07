Clear

Mary Ellen Diem, 83

Visitation: Friday, January 10th, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. Service: Friday, January 10th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 8:13 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mary Ellen Diem 83, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home. She was born November 2, 1936 in Pattonsburg, MO, daughter of the late Dorothy and Kenneth Lasher. She graduated from Pattonsburg High School and married Donald Diem on December 23, 1977. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed sewing, cooking, being a farmwife, taking care of the cows, and gardening, and she loved to talk. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. She was a former member of the Nazerene Church of Brookfield and the Helena Baptist Church. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Donald Diem, son, Kenneth "Jim" Claypool, her parents, sisters, Carol and Irene Irene Lasher. Survivors include, daughter, Jeanie Claypool, and 7 grandchildren 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Ron Nichols officiating, The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Amity Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Tuesday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories