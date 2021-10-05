Mary Ellen Grieves, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021.

She was born in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma on September 7, 1931 during the Great Depression to George H. and Mary Jane (Wells) Luber. She attended school in a one-room schoolhouse with Comanche Indians. After graduation from high school, she attended Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater, Oklahoma. It was here that she met her future husband and in 1951 she married Robert Edward Grieves. They lived in West Allis, Wisconsin; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Newark, Ohio, and finally moved to St. Joseph in 1971. While in West Allis, she was employed by Allis-Chalmers. In Tulsa, she again worked for Allis-Chalmers, Bovaird Supply and then Unit Rig.

Mary Ellen was a member of First Street United Methodist Church. She was past president of Chapter HY, P.E.O. and belonged to the Carnegie Culture Club. She was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce Auxiliary of Tulsa and the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers Auxiliary. She was a very talented and artistic person. She spent many years teaching Sunday School and working with young children. While in Tulsa, she and Bob were instrumental in the formation of Ascension Lutheran Church.

Mary Ellen enjoyed traveling to England, crafting, aqua aerobics, and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she was very proud of.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents; sister, Hallie Cook; and sister-in-law, Reva Jean Luber.

Survivors include sons, James Grieves (Tina), Scot Grieves (Debbie); grandchildren, Kristofer (Katie), Tristan (Mehgan) and Daniel Grieves, Laura Goodrich (Chris); brother, John Luber; brother-in-law, Bill Grieves; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Shriners Hospital for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.