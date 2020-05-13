Mary Ellen Kretzer Veraguth, 79, of Savannah passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home. She was born in Oregon, MO on January 19, 1941 to Jona & Elsie (Smith) Kretzer.

Mary loved and was loved by her entire family. She always enjoyed a good game of poker.

Mary is survived by her children, Michael (Beverly) Veraguth of Kearney, MO, Mark Veraguth of St. Joseph, Tim Veraguth of Savannah, and Shelly (Clayt) Chambers of Savannah; brother, Billy Kretzer of Savannah; sister, Nellie Howard of Savannah; nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters and two brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.