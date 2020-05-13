Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mary Ellen Kretzer Veraguth, 79

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: May 13, 2020 2:47 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mary Ellen Kretzer Veraguth, 79, of Savannah passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home. She was born in Oregon, MO on January 19, 1941 to Jona & Elsie (Smith) Kretzer.

Mary loved and was loved by her entire family. She always enjoyed a good game of poker.

Mary is survived by her children, Michael (Beverly) Veraguth of Kearney, MO, Mark Veraguth of St. Joseph, Tim Veraguth of Savannah, and Shelly (Clayt) Chambers of Savannah; brother, Billy Kretzer of Savannah; sister, Nellie Howard of Savannah; nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters and two brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Skies were cloudy over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some very light rain that has moved into the area. More rain and thunderstorm chances are possible as we head into Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories