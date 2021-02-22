Clear
Mary Ellen Lippard, 81

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 3:35 PM

Mary Ellen Lippard, 81, passed away peacefully at her home in St. Joseph on Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was born in Gentryville, Missouri on April 11, 1939, and she moved to Pontiac, Michigan in 1955. After graduation from high school, she worked as a dietary manager at a hospital in Pontiac. She married Clinton Lippard on November 11, 1961. They were married 48 years until his death in 2010. Mary was an astute businesswoman who, along with her husband, owned and operated several businesses, including a furniture store, rental properties, general store, and a restaurant/bar. Mary was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and friend whose wisdom and laughter will forever be missed. She is survived by her sons, Michael Lippard, Cliff (Elizabeth) Lippard, and Loric (Allison) Lippard, and a daughter Kathy Greene, all of St. Joseph, 9 grandchildren, Adam, Brooke, Alex, Eric, Chris, Valerie, Josh, Elijah, and Isaac, and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside Services and Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Gentryville Cemetery. Pastor Brad Gilbert officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home.

