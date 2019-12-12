On 10 December 2019, Mary Estelle "Lee" Wilson, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at the age of 92 in Savannah Missouri.

Born February 3, 1927 in Alanthus Grove, Missouri to Bert and Hattie Midyett, she was one of seven children. She played on the Parnell High School championship volleyball team and often spoke of her love for that time in her life. After high school, she held clerical positions in Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon and the Smithsonian Institute.

On July 24, 1948, at Wesley Methodist Church, Lee married Walter D. Wilson, whom she dearly loved forever. Dave passed in 2002. They raised three children Steve, Pam, and Tim.

She spent the majority of her working years raising her children while holding jobs in St. Joseph at Quaker Oats, Hall School Cafeteria, and The Pavillion, as a sitter for elderly residents.

Most knew her by "Lee", and witnessed her constant love and care for others. She also had a wonderful sense of humor which she passed along to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband "Dave", and her siblings: 'Junior' (infant James), Vernis, Fern, Jim, Eldon, Maxine and Cathy.

She is survived by her children - Steve of St. Joseph Mo, Pam of Smithville Mo, and Tim of Overland Park Ks.

Lee also leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren along with numerous other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family has requested memorial donations to Wesley United Methodist Church.