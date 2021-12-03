Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mary Fern Russell, 83

Mary Fern Russell, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 3:07 PM

Mary Fern Russell, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
She was born April 4, 1938 in Marshall, Missouri to Warren and Margaret (Tye) Chase.
Mary married Donald E. Russell, Sr. on May 15, 1955. They later divorced.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #359 and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #1668.
Mary loved gardening, collecting dolls, and teddy bears. She liked to get dressed up to go shopping. She was very proud of getting her driver’s license at age 40.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Chase, Kathleen Molloy, and Maxine Hanlin; brothers, Donald Chase, and Billy Chase; and her longtime companion, Bud Steele.
Survivors include daughter, Mary Ann (Donald) Burkert; sons, Keith Russell, and Donald E. (Robin) Russell, Jr.; grandchildren, Aimee (Brian) Kennedy, Andrea (Josh) Donaldson, Chrystal (Josh) Vessar, Kendall Russell, Donald Russell III, Christina (Shawn) Derringer, and Nathan Russell; 10 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kaden, Chaz, Cruz, Kahne, Bryndan, Catelyn, Adam, Mackenzie, and Kain; three great-great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorial donations to the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Atchison
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Temperatures were well above average again today with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph out of the northwest. A cold front will slowly move through the area today, cooling temperatures down for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Overall the weekend looks dry, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out on Sunday as clouds move back into the area. Temperatures look to continue to cool into next week with highs in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories