Mary Frances Griggs, 97

Mary Frances Danaher Griggs, age 97, died June 1, 2020 at her home in Colorado Springs, CO.

Mary was born on April 3, 1923 in St. Joseph, MO to John and Lucy Danaher. She graduated in 1940 from Convent of the Sacred Heart High School in St. Joseph where she was a member of the Iduhey Charm Club.

Mary worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until she volunteered for the U.S.M.C. Women's Reserve in WWII in which she served from 1943 - 1945.

On September 20, 1945, in St. Joseph, MO, Mary was married to Harry E. Griggs, a Marine from Williamsport, PA. Of this union, nine children were born.

Mary attended college on the G.I. bill at Rockhurst College in Kansas City, MO and Washburn University in Topeka, KS. She had a lifelong interest in learning. She especially enjoyed her studies and experience in genealogy, photography and geology in Prescott, AZ and Colorado Springs, CO. AL-Anon was an important program in her life. Since age 60, Mary attended classes at Senior Centers. At the age of 80, Mary completed a 4-year Bible course presented by the Benedictine Sisters at Benet Hill, Colorado Springs. In her 80s and 90s, she participated in UCCS studies on senior aging. An ardent Democrat who was proud of her Irish ancestry and heritage, Mary had an avid interest in people, places and things Irish.

Following the death of Harry in 1982, Mary worked for the Forest Service in Prescott, AZ from 1982 to1988 when she moved to Colorado Springs. Since then she has made her home there. She was a member of Saint Patrick Parish in Colorado Springs and a lifetime member of the Women Marines Association (WMA). Mary was honored to join the Greatest Generation trip to Hawaii.

Mary was the family photographer who captured and preserved those precious snapshots of her family and friends.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Harry, daughter Terry Lynn, sons Patrick Joseph and Paul Christopher, sister Catherine Whalen and brothers John, Leonard, Joseph, James and Thomas.

Mary is survived by her children Annette M. Cole, Gary H. (Kathy), Carol A. (Chuck) Nelson, David (Debbie), Steven (Julie), and Margaret A. (Micheal) Ridge, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and sisters Agnes Barry, Helen Unruh and Margaret D'Huyvetter.

Mary touched her family, relatives, and friends so deeply that she changed the world and left it a better place for her being here. We love her more than we can say.

A private visitation and funeral with military honors will be held in St. Joseph MO.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Democratic National Committee or The Disabled American Veterans.