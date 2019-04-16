Obituary

Mary Grace Sprague, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.

She was born January 16, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Mary was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Altar Society, Charitable Ladies of St. Joseph and a frequent volunteer at MIR House of Prayer. She was a graduate of Avila College with a BS Degree in nursing. Mary worked as a registered nurse at Sisters and Heartland Hospital for 28 years.

She was an amazing mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Marguerite (Dunbar) Allgaier; brothers, John, James, Joe, Howard and Bill Allgaier.

Survivors include daughters, Lisa Scott (Brad), Deborah Foster (Toby); son, Timothy Sprague (Lisa); grandchildren, Emily Blue (Harrison), Katie Scott, Megan and Madlyn Sprague, Hallie and Ella Foster; sister, Betty Chappell; numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Parish Rosary 5:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.