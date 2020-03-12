Mary H. (Halchak) Smith, 96

Mary H. Smith, 96, passed away March 7, 2020 at her home in Platte City, MO. Mary was born August 26, 1923 in Simpson, PA to Matthew Halchak and Mary (Watashka) Halchak. She worked as a telephone operator for A.T. &T. in New Jersey, retiring after 21 years of service. Mary was a member of the A.T. & T. Pioneers. She married Warren Franklin Smith in Washington, NJ. Mary was of the Catholic faith and was a wonderful cook. Mary’s true passion was her family. She loved being a mother, and her fondest memories were spent living in Missouri where she was able to spend time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her 6 siblings. Mary is survived by her daughters Mary Lorraine Smith of Delaware and Sharron Opdycke-Breslow and husband Bruce A. Breslow of Platte City, her grandchildren Jason P. Opdycke, Sawyer D. Breslow, and Benjamin W. Breslow, and her great grandchildren Molly L. Opdycke and Zane C. Opdycke. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City; followed by an 11:00 funeral service. Interment will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, MO. Memorial contributions can be given to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.