Obituary

Mary H. Norris, 68, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.

She was born March 8, 1951 in Polo, Missouri.

Mary was a CNA for many years at LaVerna Village and Shady Lawn nursing homes.

She enjoyed her rides to the pond to catch fish and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary (Rosson) Neill; brothers, Donnie, Kenneth, J.T., Teddy, Jimmy and John W. Neill; and sister, Virginia Johnson.

Survivors include children, Renee Ruth (Wayne Shields), Rick Norris (Diane); grandchildren, Brandon Norris (Sarah), Kelsy Manassero (R.J.), Andrew Ruth (Hunter), Caylee Ruth; great-grandchildren, Harper, Hayden, Hallie, Bentley, Griffey; brothers, Bobby and David Neill; sisters, Nancy Cajipe, Judy Vaughn, Carolyn Pettet; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment at a later date, Bennett Lane Cemetery.