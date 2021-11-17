Clear
Mary Helen Budd, 81

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 3:33 PM

Cameron, Missouri- Mary Helen Budd, 81, passed away October 28, 2021.
She was born April 21, 1940 in Rockville, Indiana to Jesse and Frankie (Sutherlin) McGuire.

Mary was a Certified Nursing Assistant, until retiring.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Elmer and son, Steven McGuire.
Survivors: son, Steven Budd; daughter-in-law, Nancy McGuire; grandchildren, Monica Stewart, Stephanie Seitz, Holly McGuire, Reagan Stewart, Kaydence Budd, and Steven Michael Budd; nieces, Charlotte Cramer and Jan Winings; nephew, Cory McGuire; and 10 great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service in Indiana at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangement by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

