Cameron, Missouri- Mary Helen Budd, 81, passed away October 28, 2021.
She was born April 21, 1940 in Rockville, Indiana to Jesse and Frankie (Sutherlin) McGuire.
Mary was a Certified Nursing Assistant, until retiring.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Elmer and son, Steven McGuire.
Survivors: son, Steven Budd; daughter-in-law, Nancy McGuire; grandchildren, Monica Stewart, Stephanie Seitz, Holly McGuire, Reagan Stewart, Kaydence Budd, and Steven Michael Budd; nieces, Charlotte Cramer and Jan Winings; nephew, Cory McGuire; and 10 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service in Indiana at a later date.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangement by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.