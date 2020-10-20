Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mary Helen (Smith) Barton, 88

Service: Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 3:17 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mary Helen (Smith) Barton
1932-2020

Mary Helen (Smith) Barton, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.
She was born April 9, 1932 in Troy, Kansas to Ina and Nile Smith.
Mary graduated from Troy High School and then from Gard Business University. She could always beat her girls at typing and shorthand competitions.
She married Russell D. Barton February 25, 1955. They later moved to Platte City and then to Kansas City where they resided until his death in 2013.
Mary was a stay at home mom until she and Russell leased a Dairy Queen. She then became manager at the Raytown Dairy Queen, retiring at the age of 75.
Mary’s family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed every minute spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary would take them on vacations and have overnights at her home as often as possible.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; parents; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers.
Survivors include daughters, Cathie Helsel (Scott), Carla Ruoff (Terry), Kim Barton (Rodney Honeycutt); grandchildren, Jason Osborn (Jen), Crissy Liggett (Chris), Corey Barton (Rita), Adam Ruoff (Alena), Cody Ruoff (Brittany), Joey Helsel (Brittany Dams); great-grandchildren, Jonas and Jacoby Osborn, Rylin, Eliza and Ada Ruoff, Tristyn “Big T”, Fynnigan, Maveryck Liggett, Felix and Quinn Barton.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Union Star Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Crossroads Hospice, 2900 Northeast 60th St #150, Gladstone, Missouri 64119. The family requests that anyone attending visitation or service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: °
It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday and Wednesday a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories