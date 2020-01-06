Clear

Mary Helen (Smock) Coates, 71

Mary Helen (Smock) Coates, 71

Mary Helen Coates (Smock) 71, St Joseph passed away January 3, 2020 with family by her side.
Mary was born March 4, 1948 to William and Jeanette Smock (Hester) and lived her early life in Maitland, MO. She graduated from Nodaway Holt High School in 1966.
Mary had 2 children, Scott and Jennifer.
Mary spent her professional career in human resources. She worked at Regal Textile in Maryville, MO, Half Price Store and CD Smith in St. Joseph, MO, Weld Wheel, Arrowhead Grating, and Northland Dependency in Kansas City, MO and at WRDCC.
Mary loved to play Bridge and Cribbage. She enjoyed anything to do with her grandchildren, Watching them play basketball, baseball, volleyball or watching band or choir concerts. She was Lafayette Booster Club President from 1987-1989.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and granddaughter, Alyssa.
Survivors include her children, Scott Coates (Amber) and Jennifer Koch (Kyle), Grandchildren, Bailey, Tyson, Dayne, Madelynn, and Jacob, and brother, Robert Smock, Nephews, Josh Smock (Jesse), Travis Smock (Kate), and Christopher Smock.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations Ronald McDonald House.

