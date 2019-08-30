Clear
Mary J. Burks, 78, of St. Joseph, MO

Mrs. Burks has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Private family services in the mountains of Colorado will be held at a later date.

Mary J. Burks, 78, of St. Joseph, died August 27, 2019. Mary was born July 13, 1941 in Denver, Colorado, to Claude and Dora (Leeper) Thompson.
She had worked as a cosmetologist in her earlier years.
She was married to George Edward Burks and he preceded her in death on October 14, 2016. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a son Richard Burks.
Survivors include her children, Monique Refior of Parker, Colorado, Anthony Burks of Aurora, Colorado; four grandchildren, Xavier, Mackenzie, Ashley, and Madison; two great-grandchildren, Brecken and Bodie.
