Mary J. "Joanie" Lynch, 80

Mary J. “Joanie” Lynch, 80, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 2:33 PM

Mary J. “Joanie” Lynch, 80, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
She was born July 29, 1940 in Albany, Missouri to Maurice and Mary (Myers) Gibbany.
Joanie married Lloyd Lynch September 7, 1957. He survives of the home.
She enjoyed bowling and bingo, loved to go to the casinos and gamble, working outside, knitting and sewing. Joanie was an avid bird watcher, loved hummingbirds, orioles and butterflies.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Additional survivors include daughters, Sue Willis, St. Joseph, Missouri, Betsy Lynch, St. Joseph, Missouri, Lisa Lynch, Savannah, Missouri; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister Anita Caraway, Weatherby, Missouri.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

