Mary Jane “Janie” Oliver, 67, of Maryville, MO, passed away on July 5, 2019, at Mosaic Life Center, St. Joseph, MO, after a short illness.

She was born on February 23, 1953, in Ogallala, NE. Her parents were Jean H. and Lucille (Monhart) Cross; they preceded her in death.

Janie was raised in Arthur, NE, where she loved riding horses across the sand hills of western Nebraska.

She graduated high school in Arthur, then graduated from LPN school in Chadron, NE, and then received her RN education at Scottsbluff, NE. She loved nursing, and was a very well respected and experienced critical and trauma care nurse; and her colleagues would often consult with her about a particular patient’s needs.

On June 14, 1984, Janie was united in marriage to Richard A. Oliver, in Rugby Road, TN. He survives of the home.

Janie liked gardening, flowers, and to decorate her yard and house. She had homeschooled her son but mostly was a homemaker. She loved cats and dogs and horses, especially her childhood horse, “Princess”. She also played the piano.

She attended the Temple Baptist Church, in Maryville; and was a member of the Missouri Convention of States. She could also speak some Bohemian.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Oliver, and her son Jacob Oliver, both of the home; her 3 siblings, Bonnie Nutt, College Station, TX, Joe Cross, Arthur, NE, and Judy (Jeff) Little, Sioux Falls, SD; 2 step children, Nick Schomer, of New Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janie’s body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Her memorial service is pending at the Temple Baptist Church, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Temple Baptist Church, Maryville, MO.