Mary Jane Fields, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.

She was born March 17, 1928 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Harry and Mary (Wilson) Holub.

On June 17, 1951, she married Dr. Howard R. Fields. They had three children, Dr. Tim Fields (Reva) and Trudi Kepner (Mike), and Trent, who passed away in 1975, all of St. Joseph.

Howard passed away in 1988. On May 7, 2005, Mary Jane married her high school sweetheart, Don Schoen from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Don passed April 2012.

After graduating from college, Mary Jane worked as a home economist for the gas company. While her children were at home, she operated Field’s Play ‘n Learn Preschool, then opened the first kindergarten at John Glenn School and later the first all-day kindergarten in Camden Point, Missouri.

After receiving her master’s degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, she developed the first early childhood program at Missouri Western State University and taught there until retiring. She also owned and operated Pigtails ‘n Inkwells for 25 years.

Mary Jane was a member of Maxwell Heights and later attended Ashland United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, loved to dance, and was known for her spicy, hot foods.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Additional survivors include grandchildren, Holli Spielbusch (John), Kandi Kepner, Heather Fields, Clayton Fields (Wendy); great-granddaughter, Ginger Fields.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Maxwell Heights Church, 4501 Maxwell Road. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.