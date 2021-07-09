Mary Jane Fleenor, 88, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2021 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She was born April 30, 1933 in Topeka, Kansas to her parents, John Laurence and Hulda Christina (Johnson) Johnson. Mary Jane attended Sumner Elementary, Roosevelt Jr. High, and graduated from Topeka High School. After graduating from high school, she worked at Topeka Sate Bank.

During this time, she married her husband, Jake, and they shared 53 years of marriage. Together they owned and operated Fleenor Plumbing & Heating for 48 years. She raised her family in the home and eventually worked and retired from the Shawnee County Election Office.

She attended and was baptized in the church her family attended. She was a member of First United Methodist Church for 83 years. During that time she served on many committees and taught Sunday School.

She also served on the Topeka North Outreach and helped they youth of 4-H.

She married Jacob C. Fleenor Sept. 22, 1956 at the First United Methodist Church Topeka, Kansas. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2009.

She was also preceded in death by a son, John J. Fleenor; her parents; 5 sisters, Lucille Schmidt, Harriet Horvath, Francis Noble, Ruth Coffindaffer and Betty Davis; and 2 brothers, Eugene and Harold (Jack) Johnson.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Claudia Smith, Topeka, Kansas, Tamela Sabbert-Mayes (Scott), Olathe, Kansas, and Rebecca Weber, St. Joseph, Missouri, and one daughter-in-law, Virginia Fleenor, of Topeka, Kansas. She loved and spoke often of her 10 grandchildren, Laura, Leana, Jay, Aaron, Allen, Caitlyn, Conner, Trinity, Landon, and Joseph. She was proud of her 10 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Her services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church Chapel in Topeka, Kansas. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 A.M. and a celebration of life service will start at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be after the service at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd., or Freudenthal Hospice, 3105 Frederick Ave., Suite D, St. Joseph, Missouri. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.meierhoffer.com.