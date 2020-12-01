Mary Jane Harrison Urquhart, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Living Community of St. Joseph.

“Janie”, as she was always known, was born March 26, 1923 to Marjorie Herndon Harrison and John Abner Harrison in Fulton, Missouri.

They lived in Auxvasse, Missouri until 1929 when the family moved to St. Joseph, Missouri.

Janie graduated from Central High School in 1940 and attended Carleton College in Minnesota, where she graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Following graduation, she worked for IBM in St. Louis, Missouri. Janie also served as Exec. Director of Mental Health Association of St. Joseph from 1967 to 1973.

They were blessed with two sons, Robert H. Urquhart in 1947 and William G. Urquhart in 1956.

Janie was a member of First Christian Church, the Runcie Club, and former member of the Junior League of St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 63 years, Robert “Bob” Urquhart in 2008.

Janie is survived by her two sons, Robert “Sandy” Urquhart, Bill Urquhart (Denise), both of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren, Blair White (Brandon), Mt. Vernon, WA, Kyle Harrison Urquhart (Juliana), Olathe, Kansas, and Julia Urquhart, Overland Park, Kansas; 2 great-granddaughters, Mila and Sawyer White, Mt. Vernon, WA; and a great-grandson expected in April 2021 to Kyle and Juliana.

Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to First Christian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.