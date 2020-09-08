Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mary Jane Hixson, 71

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 11:56 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mary Jane Hixson 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born September 6, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri, daughter of the late Claryce & Thomas Ridley. She was a homemaker who enjoyed playing cards, reading, crochet, and attending deaf clubs for many years with her family. She graduated from the school of the deaf in Fulton, MO, where she met her husband, Richard of 46 years. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Judy Ridley. Survivors include; husband, Richard Hixson of the home, daughters, Maureen White, Saint Joseph, MO, and Jane (Chris) Nelson, Kansas City, MO, 2 grandchildren: Caitlin Cross and Tyler White, 3 great grandchildren, three sisters, Lynn Kalm, Karen Ridley, and Gail Fisher. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
A cold front will move into the northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas from the north late Monday. It will bring a chance of thunderstorms through the Labor Day evening and well into Tuesday. Monday night, a few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging hail and wind possible with the strongest storms. Temperatures will drop into the 60s Tuesday with continued rain chances and breezy winds. Shower and storm chances continue into Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories