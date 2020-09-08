Mary Jane Hixson 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born September 6, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri, daughter of the late Claryce & Thomas Ridley. She was a homemaker who enjoyed playing cards, reading, crochet, and attending deaf clubs for many years with her family. She graduated from the school of the deaf in Fulton, MO, where she met her husband, Richard of 46 years. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Judy Ridley. Survivors include; husband, Richard Hixson of the home, daughters, Maureen White, Saint Joseph, MO, and Jane (Chris) Nelson, Kansas City, MO, 2 grandchildren: Caitlin Cross and Tyler White, 3 great grandchildren, three sisters, Lynn Kalm, Karen Ridley, and Gail Fisher. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.