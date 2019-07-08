Mary Jane “Janie” Oliver of Maryville, MO passed away July 5, 2019 after a brief illness. She was a retired nurse, loving homemaker, active participant in Convention of States and most importantly, a dedicated follower of the Christian faith. She attended Temple Baptist Church in Maryville.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Jean H. and Lucille (Monhart) Cross. She is survived by her husband, Richard Oliver and son, Jacob Oliver of Maryville; 3 siblings - Bonnie Nutt (College Station, TX), Joe Cross (Arthur, NE) and Judy (Jeff) Little, (Sioux Falls, SD) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janie was born in Ogallala, NE in 1953 and grew up with her family in Arthur, NE on a cattle ranch. Her fondest memories were of riding her horse, Princess, across the sand hills of western Nebraska. After high school, Janie attended nursing school in Chadron, NE graduating as an LPN. She received her RN degree in Scottsbluff, NE. She was a dedicated and compassionate nurse specializing in critical and trauma care. Colleagues often sought her consult concerning patient care.

Janie was united in marriage to Richard A. Oliver on June 14, 1984 at Christ Church Episcopal in Rugby, TN. The service was held at a small parish chapel in a picturesque Victorian village. The couple resided in Kingston, TN for a time.

Janie enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, home decorating and had a love for animals. Her dedication to homeschooling and the care for her family were uppermost. She was a thoughtful giver and enjoyed a life of purpose. Making a positive difference in the lives of those she loved was her strength.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 PM, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Temple Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. Services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers donations to Temple Baptist Church in Maryville, MO would be appreciated.