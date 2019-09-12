Clear
Mary Josephine Butterfield, 80, of St Joseph, MO

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Sunday, September 15, 2019 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Monday, September 16, 2019 2:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Mary's Obituary
Mary Josephine Butterfield, 80, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home. She was born November 9, 1938 in St. Joseph, daughter of Thelma "Bernice" and James Woody. She attended Benton High School. Mary Jo worked at Whitaker Cable, Sherwood Medical and Wal-Mart, where she retired in 2003. She loved spending time with her family, especially their regular Sunday dinners. Her favorite month of the year was October, mainly because she enjoyed decorating for Halloween. Some of her hobbies included watching home makeover shows, reading and bird watching. She was a member of Savannah Ave. Baptist Church. Mary Jo was preceded in death by husband, Marion Butterfield in 1975, father, James Rufus Woody, mother, Thelma "Bernice" Woody, brother, James "JR" Woody, sisters, Janice Crockett and Barbara Ellis, granddaughter, Mindy Bassett, and great-granddaughter, Khloe Bassett. Survivors include 5 children, Kevin (Stacy) Butterfield , Stephanie (Richard) Rau, Jane (Alan) Mills, Amy (Danny) Bassett, Marion Dale (Sherry Smith) Butterfield, all of St. Joseph, 10 grandchildren, Daniel and Rebecca Bassett, Nicholas and Richard Andrew Rau, Jennifer Myers, Justin Mills, David and Brandon Drake, Jolee and Jenna Smith and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Earnestine Blakley officiating, The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Friday and the weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be back to near average, if not a few degrees below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
