Mary Juanita Pierson, (Diven) 97, Cameron, MO

Obituary for Mary Juanita Pierson (Diven)

Mary J. Pierson

1921-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Mary Juanita Pierson, 97, Cameron, passed away on February 17, 2019.

Mary was born on April 28, 1921 in Cameron to Fred and Florence (Ferguson) Diven.

She attended school at Lone Cottage for 3 years and was a 1939 graduate of Cameron High School.

Mary was an active member of the Kidder United Methodist Church and past member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

On July 22, 1941 she married Melvin O. Pierson at the parsonage of the Rev. Chatten in Cameron. They lived and worked on a farm near Plattsburg for 6 years. In 1947, they bought the farm and moved north of Cameron. They lived their remaining years with Melvin passing away in 1997. Mary continued to live there.

She was a proud farm wife who worked alongside Melvin in their farm endeavors.

Mary enjoyed baking and preparing food for church and friends. She also enjoyed genealogy, sudoku, crossword puzzles, crocheting and quilting, playing cards, board games and garage sales.

Her crafts, church and family gave her a very fulfilling life.

Survivors: 2 Sons, Garry (Phyllis) Pierson, Cameron and Major General Retired Wayne (Margaret) Pierson, Maryville, MO; 7 grandchildren, Michelle (Tim) Lawson, Sherri (Mike) Overton, Lora Pierson, Leslie (Terry) Henry, Kellie (Jeff) Crow, Greg (Kassie) Pierson, Emily (Eric) Schaeffer; 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Services: 2:30PM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:30 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Mo. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Kidder United Methodist Church, Kidder, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.