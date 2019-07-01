Obituary

Mary June Book, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

She was born in St. Joseph on June 11, 1929.

June was a 1947 graduate of Central High School.

She married Charles “Herb” Book on March 5, 1960; he preceded her in death on March 31, 2006.

She worked 48 years at Mead Products, and while working full time, spent countless hours volunteering in the community helping others. June received numerous community service awards and never displayed them or even talked about them much. She had a simple heart of service and didn’t feel she needed the recognition for it. June was a compassionate and beautiful soul who would help anyone in need.

One of June’s biggest passions was to attend and support her son and grandchildren at their sporting events. June met many lifelong friends over the years through working, volunteering, and the many events she attended. She also formed a special bond with many of her son’s friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Monta (Irwin) Jackson; sister, Jackie Ritter; brothers, Richard and Dorrell Jackson; and infant sister, Joyce Lee Jackson.

Survivors include son, Russell Book (Leighanne); grandchildren, Ike Jackson and Maddison Kate Book; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the June Book Memorial Scholarship Fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.