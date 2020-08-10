Clear
Mary K. "Kathy" Ernzen, 58

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 11:22 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

1961-2020

Mary K. “Kathy” Ernzen, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.
She was born October 30, 1961 in Junction City, KS.
Kathy was a fantastic daughter, wife, and mother who had a wonderful sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father in law, Robert L. & Irene L. Ernzen.
Survivors include her husband Robert E. Ernzen; children, Alisha Monroe-Carrasco, Rachel M. Chun (Jeff), and Dominique R. ”Nikki” Hoffman (Jim); grandson Felix Carrasco; mother, Mary K. Haley-Rocks (Frank Rocks) and brothers Charles D. and Ron D. Miller.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Storm chances return Monday and increase into Monday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
