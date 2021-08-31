Mary Katherine (Britt) Baker, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away, August 9, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Britt was born September 17, 1925 to James Eric and Clara Belle Britt.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and Missouri Methodist School of Nursing. She was a Cadet Corps Nurse from 1943 - 1946.

Mary married Ray Jensen Baker on April 5, 1946 and worked as a Public Health Nurse for the St. Joseph Organization of Public Health Nursing. She worked at the University of Missouri Hospital and Ellis -Fischel Hospital both in Columbia, MO, Cameron Hospital, and Missouri Methodist Hospital. For 16 years she was employed by the St. Joseph Department of Health and was in charge of the Tuberculosis Clinic at Patee Hall. The clinic did all the tuberculosis testing for the public and parochial schools, businesses and hospitals. For eight years she was a nursing consultant for the St. Joseph State Hospital for patients placed in nursing boarding and nursing homes.

She was chairman for Clinton County March of Dimes and accompanied Dr. Kimes to clinics to administer the polio vaccine when it became available. She provided transportation for the Central Cross Country Team.

After retiring from nursing, she and her husband opened the first antique mall in Northwest Missouri. After 5 years they sold Savannah Square Mini Stores but continued buying and selling antiques at other malls.

She was a Girl Scout Leader for 16 years, Cub Scout Den mother for four years, member of Joseph Robidoux Chapter of Questers No. 1029, and served as President for two years. She was a member of the St. Joseph Historical Society, Huffman Memorial UMC, Miriam Fellowship, Guy Harden Sunday School Class, Moila Ole Tymers Ladies, Friends of the Creche, American Legion Auxiliary, 55 Plus Club, Past President of Sherwood School Preschool and PTA, 305th Bomb Group Associate member. After years of collecting nativities with her husband, she started a nativity ministry after her husband died. She donated thousands of nativities to local food pantries and non-profit organizations after his death.

She and Ray J. had four children; Stephen Baker, Marilyn Griggs (Eddie), Randy Baker (Judy) and Linda Novak (Michael).

She has nine surviving grandchildren; Stacie Davis, Roxanne Armstrong (Bart), Karin Griggs, Matthew Novak (Danielle), Karla Hausman (Andrew), Jennifer Williams (Darrel), Andrew Baker, Heidi Karwoski (Chris), and Joshua Baker (Kim).

She has 22 surviving great-grandchildren; Devin Luke, Amanda Johnson (Cody), Brittney Davis, Samantha Novak, Courtney Hunt, Kylie Davis, Corbin Williams, Rebekah Novak, Hunter Armstrong, Amber Davis, Trevor Goethe, Jensen Williams, Ryann Armstrong, Grady Hausman, Kaylin Karwoski, Nathan Goethe, Evan Karwoski, Barrett Hausman, Derrick Baker, Eleanor Baker, Gabrielle Baker, and Drew Ann Baker.

She has four great-great-grandchildren; Chloe Johnson, Axl Johnson, Clayton Woods, and Lillyan Hunt.

Mary is also survived by brother Byron G. Didlo (Gracie), and sister's-in-law Marjorie Stout and Mariza Britt.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Ray J. Baker, granddaughter Cristin Hunt, great-granddaughters Ashley and Taylor Davis, her parents James and Josephine Britt, Clara and Byron M. Didlo, brothers James and Edgar Britt, brother-in-law Glen Stout; and sister-in-law Dolores Cecil (Terry),

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ray J. Baker Scholarship Fund c/o Huffman United Methodist Church.

Services will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:00 am at Huffman United Methodist Church, with interment following in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 13, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.