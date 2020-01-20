Clear
Mary Katherine Henry, 75

Service: Monday, January 20th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Wesley United Methodist Church. 3409 Ajax Road, St. Joseph, MO 64503. ■ Inurnmnet: Held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 8:44 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mary Katherine (Ferguson) Henry, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away January 14, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on February 10, 1944 to the late Dr. Chester and Doris (McNabb) Ferguson in St. Joseph where she married William C. Henry on June 15, 1963. He preceded her in death on November 17, 1999.

She owned and operated an antique business in Texas. After retiring to St. Joseph, she blessed family, loved ones and her church with her friendship and service.

Mary is survived by daughters; Kathy Fogle and Kelly Voorhies, son; Tom Henry, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a brother; Glen Ferguson.

Mrs. Henry has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Memorial service 1:00 PM, Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Wesley United Methodist Church.

An inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Mary had a passion for her church and the local arts. In you would like to make a memorial donation in her honor, please consider these organizations.

Wesley United Methodist Church
The Patee House Museum
Robidoux Resident Theatre
St Joseph Symphony

