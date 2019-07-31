Mary Katherine Wilson (Winter), 88, Moberly, MO

Obituary

Mary Katherine Wilson, 88, died Monday, July 29, 2019, in Moberly, MO. Mary Kay was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Weston, MO to Lewis and Dora D. (Woodruff) Winter. On April 20, 1951, she married Francis M Wilson II in Weston, MO.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years; her parents; her brother Dean Winter; and her grandson George W. Shelby. Mary Kay is survived by her four daughters: Kitty Clark (Craig) Richards, Katherine A. (Greg) Hunt, Francee (Roy) Shelby, and Mary Kay Bettes; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the Platte City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the George W. Shelby Memorial Fund, C/O Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. 9th Street, Columbia MO 65201.