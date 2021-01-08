Mary L. Brewer, 82, of St. Joseph, died December 14, 2020 at her home. Mary was born October 25, 1938 in Shubert, NB, to George and Rosie (Russell) Lunsford.

She owned and operated Brewers Barbeque for a number of years and participated in the Southside Fall Festival for many years. She had previously been a cafeteria aide at Hyde Elementary School.

Mary was married to James T. Brewer, Sr., and he preceded her in death in January of 2017. Also preceding her in death were her parents and two siblings, Edna and Katherine.

Survivors include children, Vickie Atkison-Clark (Rodger), Rhonda Ezell (William), Jack Atkison (Ruth), Mary Jo Auxier (Archie), James T. Brewer, Jr. (Sara), Jennifer "Bootsie" Phelan (Dave), thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; siblings, George, Betty, Violet, Rita, Lyle, Lee; other relatives and friends.

Over the years she had watched all of her grandchildren and loved crossword puzzles and gardening.

Celebration of Life services will be Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Wyatt Park Christian Church. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.