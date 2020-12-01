Clear
Mary L. Clark, 94

Mary L. Clark, 93, of St. Joseph, died November 8, 2020. Mary was born in 1926 to Benjamin and Ophelia (Herring) Huber.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 1:02 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

She was married to Norman Clark and he preceded her in death on June 10, 2011. Also preceding her in death were her parents, son Norman, and eleven siblings.

Mary was an active member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she had been the treasurer and involved in Bible studies.

Survivors include daughter Rita Hanks (Don); five grandchildren, Tara Inzerello (Greg), Dena Bour (Paul), Todd Hanks (Yvette), Nancy Hanks, Randall Hanks; three great-grandchidren, Nick Inzerello, Nate Inzerello, Paul Andrew Bour; a sister Maxine Clark; daughter-in-law, Judy Clark; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She loved to sew and work in the garden. Mary was an amazing cook and loved to play many card games, attend family gatherings and have family battles of croquet.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gower Convalescent Center, Gower, MO.

Private family graveside services will be held at Blakely Cemetery. Masks are suggested. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

This week will be much cooler than last week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
