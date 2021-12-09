Mary L. Groneweg, 74

Mary L. Groneweg, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wilburn and Edith Byrd.

Mary is survived by husband Donald; daughter Kimberly Groneweg; grandchildren Lee Sell, Jr. and Tyler Arrowood; great grandchildren Nevaeh and Brayden.

Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was all about family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 8th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at our chapel.

Funeral service Thursday, December 9th 11:00 AM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.