Mary L. Leach, 85

Mary Lou Leach, 85, of Cameron, passed away April 26, 2021.

Posted: May 25, 2021 2:20 PM

She was born January 3, 1936 in Cameron, Missouri to Teddy and Lillie (Patterson) Milligan.
Mary Lou graduated from Hamilton High School. She married Charles Leach on December 15, 1956. Mary Lou worked from many years at Parkview Elementary as a cook until her retirement.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cameron.
Preceding her in death: her parents, Teddy and Lillie; 4 brothers, Charles, Albert, Sam and infant brother, Lawrence B.; and sister, Jessie Gilby.
Survivors: husband, C.W. Leach, of the home; 2 sons, Doug (Elizabeth) Leach, Cameron, Missouri and Dan Leach, Smithville, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Charles (Ashley) Leach, Craig (Holly) Leach, Mary Ann (Craig) Lytle, Christopher (Malia) Leach, Margaret (Ben) Perry and Clint (Courtney) Leach; 5 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters, Marguerite (Charles) Allsup, Hamilton, Missouri, Nancy Milligan, Hamilton, Missouri, Frances Bradley, Gallatin, Missouri, Sharon (Harold) Bradley, Jefferson City, Missouri and Connie (Steve) Puterbaugh, Cameron, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.
Services: 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning in the mid to upper 60s. Today we will have the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday looks to be a dry day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger storms. A cold front will move through the area Friday bringing cooler weather for the weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through most of the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
