Mary's Obituary

Mary L.Wilson-Rhoades 74, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday October 5, 2019 at her home in Saint Joseph. Mary was given the gift of life October 31, 1944 in Kalamazoo, Michigan then making a life in St. Joseph, MO. She attended Lafayette high school and was a Homemaker. Mary was blessed with a full loving life with her six children, Ronald Dale Farrington (deceased), Rhonda (Frederic) Farmer, Tammy Farrington (Chris), Kimberley (Steven) Guinn, Shannon (Dawn) Montgomery, and Chrissy (John) Reynolds, 18 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, a brother, Charles Wilson, special friend, Sherry Weyer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She preceded in death by parents, Harry and Mable Wilson, best friend and life partner, Billy "Poppy" Amos, brother, George Wilson, sister, JoAnn Buss, and son Ronald Dale Farrington. We all knew and felt Mary's love and were fortunate to have her as part of our lives. She loved and felt the joy in being a child of Jesus Christ, and a member of the ROC fellowship family. Mary Goes into her life in the hereafter knowing she will be missed, also that she can now have that unhealthy snack, she can read, play bingo and watch her favorite TV programs till her hearts content. As Mary closed her eyes for the last time, her prayers already said, she felt the love and peace of those in her life. She takes this mortal world in leave to spend eternity in heaven's paradise. As she awaits for her loved ones here on earth, she is reunited with those whom have passed on before her. Fly high momma and until we all meet again, "Later". The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, with a celebration of Mary's life to begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the funeral services. Memorials are requested to the Mary Wilson memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com