Mary Lee (Eisenbarger) Farris, 102

Mary Lee Farris was born February 20, 1918 in the midst of the Spanish Influenza epidemic and went to meet her Lord on April 23, 2020 in the middle of Covid19 Pandemic. Mary Lee was the youngest child of John Martin Eisenbarger and Ada Van Hoozer Eisenbarger and lived her childhood on a farm near Martinsville, Missouri within a mile of where her parents were raised. She started grade school at a one-room school and later rode a horse five miles each way to attend high school. Much to her dismay,when she bragged about riding her horse to school, her family would inquire whether she rode to school with Abe Lincoln. After graduation from Martinsville High School she attended Northwest Missouri State University where she majored in Business and English and was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma. She first taught in Laclede, Missouri then moved to Faucett where she taught at Mid Buchanan High School for most of her teaching career with a short stint at North Platte High School. In July of 1942, she married Edwin “Dump” Farris and two weeks later he was drafted. They lived in Las Vegas, NM where Dump was stationed for a period of time before returning to farm at Faucett. She taught typing, shorthand, bookkeeping and general business classes and was a sponsor for the junior classes. She was instrumental in establishing a FBLA organization at the school. In some cases, she taught three generations of families. She influenced many young people to consider teaching careers. Many young men returned from the service to thank her for teaching them typing as it kept them out of the trenches. Her business students were often winners of many state and national honors. In the 60s, she attended Missouri Western and took classes in computer science even learning to program in FORTRAN as she felt computers would be an important part of her student’s future.

Mary Lee was preceded in death by her parents and step-father Ira Bird Williams, husband Edwin F. Farris, grandson, Royce Edwin Goforth, brothers and sister-in-laws, A.J. (Jessie), Vodra (Delyn) and Leland (LaVesta) Eisenbarger, nephew A J, Jr and nieces Carolyn and Edra and brother-in-laws Gennie (Smokey) and Fred Marion (Dorothy) Farris. She is survived by her daughter Laurel Lee (Carroll) Goforth and son Lyle Edwin, grandsons Sean (Melissa) Farris and Zane Goforth, great grandchildren Amelia, Jacob and Bennett and nieces and nephews LaRue Joy, Dorla, Fred, Michael, Sandy, Nita Lee, Fred William, Edwin Eugene and Ocena.

Mary Lee was baptized a Methodist at the Brooklyn Falls and was active at Faucett Christian Church where she taught Sunday School and later adopted First Lutheran as her church. She was active in the Eugene Field Chapter of ABWA, Faucett Lioness, CWF and Democratic politics. In retirement she enjoyed gardening, traveling especially flying in her husband’s plane to fly-in-breakfasts and other vacation spots, trips to Branson, babysitting her grandchildren, church activities, puzzles and chasing the cattle around the farm. Dump claimed she ran the fat off the livestock.

Mary Lee will be at the Meierhoffer Chapel Wednesday from 1pm to 7pm for visitation. A private grave service will be held at a later date with interment at Faucett Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of Carriage Square and Crossroads Hospice for their love, care and help. The family suggests contributions to First Lutheran Church of St. Joseph, Faucett Christian Church or Crossroads Hospice.