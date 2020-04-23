Mary Lee Lewin, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

She was born April 14, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Mary married Roger F. Lewin April 16, 1967.

She worked as a secetery for her husbands business, Lewin & McDonell Plumbing. Mary was also a homemaker.

Mary had a love for cats, spending time with family and going shopping with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her son, Chris Lewin; parents, Bud and Pauline (McDowell) McDonell; and sister, Paula Gibson.

Survivors include daughter, Shannon Beloate; grandchildren, Clarissa Mallory (Chris), Shane Lewin, Samantha and Paige Beloate, Dalanie Lewin and Dhinver Lewin; great-grandchildren, Lux, Carter, Gage, Aurora, Siruis and Kaydoh; siblings, Shirley Mcdonell and Kelly Metcalf; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Lewins door will be open to the public 12:00 Noon to 6:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.