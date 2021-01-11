Mary Lou Ashworth, 91

TROY, KANSAS Mary Lou (Cruz) Ashworth, 91, of Troy, Kansas died Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Mary Lou was born on September 25, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Alfonzo and Isabel (Montemore) Cruz. She was a lifelong resident of Troy. Mary Lou worked for and retired from the Lee’s factory in St. Joseph, Missouri. She had also worked at the Ashworth boarding home in Troy.

She was a member of the Troy Christian Church in Troy.

Mary Lou married Lloyd “Junior” E. Cross. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her parents, daughter, Susie Altuna, 2 sisters; Patricia Temple, Mena Hagg, 2 brothers; Alfonzo Cruz, Jr. and Johnny Cruz.

Survivors include her children; Patricia Temple of Chesapeake, VA, daughter, Carol Jorgensen of Troy, KS, Juanita Sales of California, Georgette Miner of Troy, Floyd Cross of Emporia, KS, Tony Cross of Missouri and Mike Cross of Elwood,KS.

over 60 grandchildren, over 30 great-grandchildren and several great-great-granddaughter

4 brothers; Floyd, Sylvester, Alex and Ralph Cruz

3 sisters; Agnes Gerard, Genny Hymer and Tina Donovan

Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews,

Private family services were held at the Troy Christian Church.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Troy Christian Church c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O.Box 185 Troy, KS 66087