Mary Lou (Boo) Milbourne, 93, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 19, 1926 in Cawood, MO, to the late Reginald and Velma (Pittsenberger) Casaday.

In June of 1947 she married Bill Milbourne. He preceded her in death in December 1995.

She worked at the former American National Bank as a teller and was a member of the Eagles Lodge, and was an avid card player, bowler and softball player. She enjoyed woodworking, landscaping, candy and dessert making and her greatest passion was her backyard.

Mary Lou was strong in her Christian faith.

In addition to her parents and husband, She was preceded in death by her son; Reggie.

Mrs. Milbourne is survived by, daughter in-law; Wendy (Geary) Chambers, granddaughter; Angie (Sam) Thompson, grandson; Jason (Michelle) Milbourne, great-grandchildren; Jaycee and Kiley Roe, Ari and Ava Milbourne and numerous extended family.

The family will receive friends 10-11 AM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM. The service will be live streamed at www.heatonbowmansmith.com.

The family requests that masks be worn and practice social distancing for the visitation and service.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or Mosaic Hospice.