Mary Lou Cole, 92, Savannah, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 surrounded by her family at a local hospital in St. Joseph. She was born December 18, 1927 in King City, MO to Orville and Jessie (Morris) Wilson. She married Ray Cole on September 14, 1947 and they celebrated sixty-nine years of married life together before his passing in 2016.

Mary Lou grew up in the King city area, transferring to Rosendale in her junior year and was a graduate of Rosendale in 1945.

She began work as a schoolteacher in a one-room school house. After marriage she helped her husband farm for over 65 years and became an avid gardener. She was a member of the Rosendale Garden Club for 33 years, Bu-An-Co Garden Club for 12 years and a flower show judge for 14 years.

Survivors include her children, Mary Kathryn Young, Steven (Debra) Cole, Julie (Jeff) Jordan, and Kittie Jane (Steve) Schieber. In addition to her children she is survived by eight grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

Services will be 2:00PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hour will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery in Savannah, MO. Memorial contributions will be to the Rosendale Garden Club, 208 W. Main, Rosendale, MO 64483.