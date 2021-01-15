Clear
Mary Lou Folk, 90

Mary Lou Folk 1930-2021 Mary Lou Folk, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 1:47 PM

She was born February 6, 1930 in Reading, Pennsylvania to William and Eva (Zimmerman) Heisler.
Mary Lou married Raymond Folk December 22, 1951; he preceded her in death on September 25, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, where she led a group as the teacher in knitting prayer shawls and played in the bell choir.
Mary Lou proudly produced many embroidery pieces of high quality and was a member of the Embroiders Guild of America.
She enjoyed traveling, cruise ships, photography, and watching NASCAR. Mary Lou enjoyed her pet dogs throughout her life.
Survivors include her sons, Dr. Scott Folk (Lisa), St. Joseph, Missouri, Dr. Jeff Folk (Mary Ann), Newnan, Georgia; grandchildren, Kristen Conaway (Patrick), Littleton, Colorado, Lauren Ercolini (Adam), Billerica, Massachusetts, Christopher Folk, Orlando, Florida, Stefan Folk, St. Joseph, Missouri; and great-grandchild, Reagan Conaway.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Ashland United Methodist Church. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Ashland United Methodist Church. Public Livestream will be available through the Ashland United Methodist Church Facebook page.

Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
