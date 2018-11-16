Mary Lou Garabedian

1928-2018

Mary Lou Garabedian, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018.

She was born January 27, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan to Reginald and Ula (Caldwell) Rosevear.

Mary married Charles Edward Garabedian May 14, 1980. He preceded her in death September 10, 1996.

She was a desserts first kind of lady, of the Christian Faith, enjoyed bowling, bridge, sailing and reading.

She was also preceded in death by son, Ralph H. DeArmond; daughter, Candy Lynn Culley; parents; and her cat Sushi.

Survivors include daughers, Merry Burtner (Tim), Penney O’Brien (Michael); grandchildren, Kelley Conway (Edward), Colleen O’Brien (Ryan), Nicholas Burtner, Meghan O’Brien, Michael O’Brien (Christina), Kelsi Engel (Zachary); great-grandchildren, Michael, MacKenzie, Zachary, and Maddox; brother, R. Stanley Rosevear; sister, Suzanne Rosevear; nieces, Nanette Long (Dennis), Shari Feritto (Rick), Ginny Shaddix (Bill); and her precious cat, Romi.

Farewell Services in St. Petersburg, Florida at a later date. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Three Rivers Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.