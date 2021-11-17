Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mary Lou Hartnett, 87

Mary Lou (Voltz) Hartnett, age 87, of St. Joseph, passed away on Monday, November 8th.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 4:28 PM

Mary Lou (Voltz) Hartnett, age 87, of St. Joseph, passed away on Monday, November 8th. She was the second child born to John Anthony Voltz and Johanna Loretta Curtin on September 18, 1934.

Mary Lou was raised on Parker St. and attended St. Mary’s Grade School. She was a 1952 high school graduate of Sacred Heart Convent. She earned her nursing degree in 1957 from the St. Joseph School of Nursing.

She was united in marriage to Leo C. Hartnett on January 18, 1958. They were the parents of three children, Cathy, Karen (Rick) and Kelly.

Mary Lou worked as head nurse at Headrick Medical Center in Chillicothe for many years. A dedicated nurse, she was known as an excellent IV starter and remains ‘Mother Hartnett’ to many of the nursing staff she trained.

Mary Lou was a faithful Roman Catholic. She was a member of St. Mary’s and Our Lady of Guadalupe Parishes in St. Joe and St. Columban’s Church in Chillicothe. She lived out her faith by praying the rosary and attending daily mass. She also enjoyed volunteering at church and at Bishop Hogan Memorial School in Chillicothe. She volunteered and cooked for many funeral dinners in both parishes. She was a member of St. Ann’s Alter Society.

If a successful life is measured by the number of friends, then hers was truly a success. We are grateful for those friendships as they touched our lives as well.

Mary Lou is survived by her loving children, son-in-law Richard Kuhle, granddaughter Madison Kuhle, both of Lawrence, KS, sister Patty Harvey, St. Joseph, Mo, brothers John Voltz (Linda) of Ozark, MO and Jim Voltz (Peggy) of St. Joseph, Mo. Nieces Jodie (Greg) Manahan of Platte City and Christina Lund of St. Joseph. Nephews Michael Voltz (Amy) of St. Joseph and David Voltz (Amy) of Samobor, Croatia, great nieces Emma (Garrett) Dyer, Mia Lund and Harper Voltz. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her sister Dorothy Wertin, brother-in-law Delbert Harvey and her nephew Brian Voltz.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 13th at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph will follow the mass. There will be a meal following for family and friends at the church.

Visitation will be at Heaton Bowman & Sidenfaden Chapel on Friday from 2:00 - 4:00 PM followed by a Parish Rosary at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers or plants, please do an act of kindness in her honor, adopt a child this holiday season, check on your neighbor or donate to your local food pantry or animal shelter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Atchison
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
A cold front is currently moving through the area today bringing some light drizzle to areas mainly east of I-35. Cooler temperatures will continue to move into the area this morning as breezy winds from the north begin to pick up. Temperatures will struggle to warm up this afternoon as clouds linger across the area. Temperatures will be on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories