Mary Lou Hartnett, 87

Mary Lou (Voltz) Hartnett, age 87, of St. Joseph, passed away on Monday, November 8th. She was the second child born to John Anthony Voltz and Johanna Loretta Curtin on September 18, 1934.

Mary Lou was raised on Parker St. and attended St. Mary’s Grade School. She was a 1952 high school graduate of Sacred Heart Convent. She earned her nursing degree in 1957 from the St. Joseph School of Nursing.

She was united in marriage to Leo C. Hartnett on January 18, 1958. They were the parents of three children, Cathy, Karen (Rick) and Kelly.

Mary Lou worked as head nurse at Headrick Medical Center in Chillicothe for many years. A dedicated nurse, she was known as an excellent IV starter and remains ‘Mother Hartnett’ to many of the nursing staff she trained.

Mary Lou was a faithful Roman Catholic. She was a member of St. Mary’s and Our Lady of Guadalupe Parishes in St. Joe and St. Columban’s Church in Chillicothe. She lived out her faith by praying the rosary and attending daily mass. She also enjoyed volunteering at church and at Bishop Hogan Memorial School in Chillicothe. She volunteered and cooked for many funeral dinners in both parishes. She was a member of St. Ann’s Alter Society.

If a successful life is measured by the number of friends, then hers was truly a success. We are grateful for those friendships as they touched our lives as well.

Mary Lou is survived by her loving children, son-in-law Richard Kuhle, granddaughter Madison Kuhle, both of Lawrence, KS, sister Patty Harvey, St. Joseph, Mo, brothers John Voltz (Linda) of Ozark, MO and Jim Voltz (Peggy) of St. Joseph, Mo. Nieces Jodie (Greg) Manahan of Platte City and Christina Lund of St. Joseph. Nephews Michael Voltz (Amy) of St. Joseph and David Voltz (Amy) of Samobor, Croatia, great nieces Emma (Garrett) Dyer, Mia Lund and Harper Voltz. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her sister Dorothy Wertin, brother-in-law Delbert Harvey and her nephew Brian Voltz.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 13th at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph will follow the mass. There will be a meal following for family and friends at the church.

Visitation will be at Heaton Bowman & Sidenfaden Chapel on Friday from 2:00 - 4:00 PM followed by a Parish Rosary at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers or plants, please do an act of kindness in her honor, adopt a child this holiday season, check on your neighbor or donate to your local food pantry or animal shelter.