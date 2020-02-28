Clear

Mary Lou Highlander, 81

Visitation: Friday, February 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home - Smithville Branch. ■ Service: Friday, February 28th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 104 Mill Street, Smithville, MO 64089. ■ Burial: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Weston, MO.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Mary Lou Highlander, 81, of Camden Point, MO passed away, February 25, 2020 after a long illness.

She was born on December 31, 1938 to Owen Marion and Mary Alice (Tate) Kenney in Platte County, MO. Mary Lou grew up and attended school in the Ferrelview area.

On December 15, 1956 she was united in marriage to Charles Edward “Eddie” Highlander. After their marriage they made their home in Camden Point, MO.

She enjoyed crocheting and quilting and made many beautiful things. Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Eddie; daughter, Debbie (John) Asher; grandson, Andy (Lori) Asher; great-grandchildren, Jonah, Sam and Ava Asher; sister, Ida Brandon; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday. February 28th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, MO.

