Mary Lou Johnson 95, of Saint Louis, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 in St. Louis, MO. She was born January 1, 1926 in Dekalb, MO, daughter of the late Gertrude and Fred Pemberton. She worked at H.D.Lee, and had Beauty Shops in Dearborn and Faucett, Missouri. She resided in Faucett for many years before moving to St. Louis in 1992. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Olus Frederick Johnson, her parents, a brother, Gerald Pemberton, sisters, Shirley Clemens, Marjorie Cardwell, and Opal Charlene Pemberton. Survivors include: daughter, Phyllis (Carl) Beckman, Saint Louis, MO, sister, Janice Mann-Black of Canal Winchester, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home with funeral services starting at 2:00 pm Tuesday, Carl Beckman officiating. The Interment will be at the Turner Cemetery.