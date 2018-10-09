Mary Lou McCauley

February 24, 1928 - October 7, 2018

Mary Lou McCauley, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.

She was born February 24, 1928 to John and Rose (Miller) Schmidt in St. Joseph, MO.

Mary Lou married Buford McCauley August 26, 1949; he preceded her in death on August 27, 2006.

She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

Mary Lou enjoyed camping and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She worked as a secretary at C.D. Smith Drug Company, retiring after 30 years.

Mary Lou was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, John C. Schmidt.

Survivors include her son, Ronnie G. (Eilean) McCauley, St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Stacey McCauley (Dave Lindecamp), Portland, OR; Craig McCauley (Penny), Christchurch, New Zealand; Ashley Lightle (Scott), Platte City, MO; great-grandchildren, Seanna, Hope, Quinn Lightle, Gretchen Lindecamp; several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.