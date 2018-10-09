Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch View Alerts

Mary Lou McCauley February 24, 1928 - October 7, 2018

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 8:27 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Mary Lou McCauley

February 24, 1928 - October 7, 2018

Mary Lou McCauley, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.

She was born February 24, 1928 to John and Rose (Miller) Schmidt in St. Joseph, MO.

Mary Lou married Buford McCauley August 26, 1949; he preceded her in death on August 27, 2006.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Mary Lou enjoyed camping and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She worked as a secretary at C.D. Smith Drug Company, retiring after 30 years.
Mary Lou was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, John C. Schmidt.
Survivors include her son, Ronnie G. (Eilean) McCauley, St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Stacey McCauley (Dave Lindecamp), Portland, OR; Craig McCauley (Penny), Christchurch, New Zealand; Ashley Lightle (Scott), Platte City, MO; great-grandchildren, Seanna, Hope, Quinn Lightle, Gretchen Lindecamp; several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe. Stay with KQTV for further weather updates.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events