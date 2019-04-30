Mary's Obituary

Mary Lou (Putnam) Jackson, 88, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Shady Lawn Living Center in Savannah, Missouri.

Mary Lou was born on a farm near Bedford, Iowa on December 18, 1930, to Virgil and Mary (Livingston) Putnam. She graduated from Bedford High School in 1949 and attended Northwest Missouri University in Maryville. Afterwards, Mary Lou worked in Shenandoah, Iowa where she met Duane Jackson in 1951 and they were married on September 20, 1953 in Bedford, Iowa, following his discharge from the Army.

Mary Lou and Duane enjoyed nearly 60 years together as husband and wife, starting in Iowa, then Kansas and finally in St. Joseph, Mo for more than 50 years at their home on King Hill Avenue, where Duane preceded her in death in 2013. After moving to St. Joseph in 1961, Mary Lou worked at the Stockyards Bank followed by 21 years in the St. Joseph school district at Bode, Central and Benton, retiring in 1993.

While working full-time in the 60’s and 70’s, Mary Lou also gave piano lessons in her home to more than 30 students on weekends and evenings, including her own children, Mark and Janet. She was an accomplished musician, deeply loved the Lord and her church, and devoted much of her time and talents to playing the piano and organ at church services and special occasions.

Growing up on the farm in Iowa, Mary Lou, along with her older sister Margaret Mae and younger brother Howard, spent many an evening singing and playing instruments, while their parents, Virgil and Mary, encouraged and applauded their efforts. These sessions carried over to the trio’s later years, where they still enjoyed getting together to make music and sing hymns, led by Mary Lou on piano. One of her best memories was receiving a “1” at Iowa state music contest, where she performed Chopin’s “Polonaise”, and was surprised by her father, Virgil, who flew in on his plane from the farm to witness her performance.

Mary Lou never worried about herself and always put her family, friends and faith first. She always went the extra mile to work hard and serve others from her days on that Iowa farm until her later years, aiding her husband Duane in every way as his health declined. Helping and giving to someone else made her happy and more fulfilled than anything. Her only grandchild, Lance, was so special and meant the world to her. Mary Lou was a wonderful mother, sister, wife and daughter. She will be missed by everyone who knew her and had the good fortune to experience her generosity and kindness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Mary Putnam; sister, Margaret Mae Trout; nephew, James Trout; and husband, Duane Jackson.

Survivors: son, Mark Jackson (Margit), Austria/Kurdistan; daughter, Janet Olson (Daniel), Oklahoma; grandson, Lance Olson, Oklahoma; brother, Howard Putnam (Kris), Nevada/North Carolina; nephews, Mike Putnam (Robin), N. Carolina, Robert Trout (Marie), Missouri, Keith Jackson (Lori), N. Carolina, Kurt Jackson (Lynn), Missouri; nieces, Sue Putnam, Nevada, Jennifer Jackson and Belinda Jackson, Montana

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home with interment in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Mo.

Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.