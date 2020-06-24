Mary Lou Smith

1935-2020

Mary Lou Smith, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

She was born September 20, 1935 to Ernest and Edna (Varner) Cox in Nettleton, Missouri.

Mary Lou Smith married Francis Lyle Smith May 30, 1953.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Mary Lou enjoyed bible studies, traveling and volunteering.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Shirley.

Survivors include her son, Leon Smith (Janeen); two brothers: Donnie Cox, and Robert Cox (JoAnn); two granddaughters: Jennifer Bissias (George), and Heather Smith (Philip); and two great grandsons, Jason and Achilles.

Farewell Graveside Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.