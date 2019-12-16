Mary Louise Diven (Boyce), 89

Mary Louise Diven, 89, of Cameron, passed away on December 13, 2019.

She was born in Union Star, Missouri to Guy and Ida (Pearson) Boyce, on September 10, 1930.

Mary Lou married Raymond Diven on October 23, 1948. They lived in the Kansas City, Missouri area for 23 years, later moving to Cameron where she resided until her death.

Mary Lou was a member of the Cameron First Christian Church, American Legion Auxillary Post 33 and the Tri Rivers Good Sam’s Camping Club. She worked for Luziers Incorporated, Hallmark Cards, Cameron Mutual Insurance Company and Walmart in Cameron, where she retired in 1990.

She is preceded by her parents; husband, Raymond; brother, Walter Boyce; 2 sisters, Ora Marie Hout and Delphia Taylor.

Survivors: Son, Michael ( Jennifer Heisel) Lees Summit, Missouri, daughter, Sandra Muir, North Kansas City, Missouri and step-daughter, Linda Gill, Seattle, Washington; 3 grandchildren, Robert Cashner, Ashley (Cody) Tipton, and Amanda (Bryce) Roberts; 5 great-grandchildren, Alissia Cashner, Kevin Cashner, Cohen Tipton, Jaxton Ray Diven-Schultz, Sloane Tipton and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Lou will be missed by her family and friends.

Services: 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Cameron First Christian Church. Visitation: Tuesday evening, 6-8 PM, at the church. Memorial donations to the First Christian Church. Burial in Cameron Memory Garden Cemetery.