Mary Louise (Miller) Goss

1922-2020

Psalm 118:24 says, “This is the day the Lord hath made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Mary Louise (Miller) Goss, 98, of St. Joseph, MO died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Riverview Nursing Home.

Mary Louise was born April 4, 1922 in St. Joseph, MO to Russell and Mary (Bowen) Woodyard. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and was honored to be the oldest alumni riding in the 100th Anniversary Parade October 14, 2017. Mary Louise married Wilbur (Clarence) Miller on June 8, 1948. After thirteen years of marriage, Tony lost his battle with cancer on August 20, 1961. Years later, Mary met O.L. (Bill) Goss and they married on February 12, 1971. He, too, lost his battle with cancer on August 20, 1994.

Mary worked for the St. Joseph Gas Company, the Thompson, Brumm, Knepper Clinic, and Montgomery Ward. After retiring, Mary volunteered her time at Mosaic Hospital in the Human Resource Department. She enjoyed volunteering her time throughout her life working with many organizations such as the Boy & Girl Scouts of America and St. Joseph Hospice Care. Mary was a lifelong member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church.

Mary was the “Hostess with the Mostest” who enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Her favorite things to bake were pies with fluffy meringue, cakes made from scratch, and all things chocolate. Ice cream was her comfort food of choice and was known for often eating a dessert before the prepared course dinner meal. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years, embroidering beautiful tea towels and later, crafting beautiful ceramic pieces for her family.

Mary Louise loved riding the parkways of St. Joseph. As a passenger in the vehicle riding the beautiful parkways, one would hear her reciting Eugene Fields famous “Lovers Lane St. Jo” poem. She proudly taught this poem to her children and grandchildren.

Mary Louise is survived by her four children, Rusty and Cynthia Miller of Denton, Texas; Roger and Lesley Miller of Denton, Texas; Mary Malinda and Jim Cline of Mineola, Missouri and Marsha Miller of St. Joseph. Four stepchildren: Dianna and Clarence Saunders of Rea, Missouri; Debbie Ditch of St. Louis; Dennis and Jackie Goss of Olathe, Kansas, and Randy and Melissa Goss of Blue Springs, Missouri. Nineteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, two infant brothers, her husbands Tony Miller and Bill Goss, her sister Thelma Ruth Shilling and husband, George; her brother William T. Woodyard and wife, Ruth; and her sister Sara Frances Snail and husband, Larry.

Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mrs. Goss’ room will be open to the public from 9:00 A.M to 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mineola Baptist Church, Mineola, Missouri, St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, Missouri and/or The Pony Express Council- The Patrick Newman Scholarship Fund, St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.